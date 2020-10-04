Brand new music from Miss Nunu Eluma titled Gree Me

Miss Nunu Eluma, original name Nuratu Chioma Eluma, (born June 27, 1997, Lagos, Nigeria) is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, pianist, and businesswoman.

She introduced herself into the scene earlier last year, with a series of covers which were all contained in her first EP titled July by Nunu.

Her sound so far can be described as a fine blend between R&B, soul and afro-fusion music. Her influences are very rooted in her sound, as you can hear sounds of earlier soul and Afrobeats musicians like Celine dion, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Asa and Tiwa Savage.

She is currently promoting her new double release project comprising of her singles #You and #Gree released under her record label, Elytron Management and Entertainment Ltd.

She also has a challenge going on where people are to make a creative video trying to woo their person of interest and the person with the most creative video gets to take home…