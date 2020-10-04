



Media personality, Harri Obi has alleged that former BBNaija housemates are begging for N100k jobs and sleeping around to maintain the lifestyle.

Harri Obi in his tweets, stated that BBN celebrity status is too fickle and exerts unnecessary pressure on someone who might have trekked to the audition venue.

He further averred that when the reality show ends, the housemates are always in a silent competition to outdo each other.

The BBN celebrity status is too fickle and exerts unnecessary pressure on someone who only 90 days back trekked to the audition venue. I’ve heard of former HMs that are in the DMs of every brand begging for N100k jobs, and others that sleep around to maintain the lifestyle. You’re an ordinary person, you get on the show for 90 days & all of a sudden people expect you to be flying private jets, driving Tesla, dinning at Sheraton & rocking Gucci. It’s why when people tell me to go for BBN, I just laugh. Societal expectations are killing your faves. I…





Source: Linda Ikeji