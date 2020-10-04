I feel concerned and sometimes angry that SARS operatives arrest and kill young men

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for banning the routine patrol of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Nigeria Police Force.

Osinbajo who also commended Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for speaking up against injustices meted out by some security operatives on young Nigerians, stated that he’s been concerned and sometimes angry that SARS operatives arrest and kill young men.

Wondering why the security operatives will run such operations without their uniforms, Osinbajo urged the police to stick to their mandate.

He wrote on Instagram;