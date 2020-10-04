Pregnant woman loses unborn baby after being shot in the stomach by unknown gunmen a week to delivery

A 26-year-old expectant mother, Denize Kabugho, lost her unborn baby after she was shot at by unknown assailants in Kirembe Cell, Kirembe Ward in Kasese Municipality, Uganda.

Mr Geoffrey Mumbere, Kabugho’s husband, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, October 3, said his wife was shot in the stomach by the gunmen on a motorcycle at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when she had stepped out of the house to buy sugar from a nearby shop

According to Mr Mumbere, his wife was due to give birth in a week’s time but unfortunately lost the baby in the attack.