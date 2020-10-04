Saraki, Atiku, others call for the restructuring of SARS

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, have lent their voices to the call for the restructuring of the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS.
Atiku in a post shared on his Facebook page, said the police unit which was created to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping, has metamorphosed into a unit that intimidates and harasses Nigerians. He called for an urgent review of SARS operations with a view to flush out the rogue elements in it
”The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.
Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated. I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our…
Source: Linda Ikeji