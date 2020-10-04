Saraki, Atiku, others call for the restructuring of SARS

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, have lent their voices to the call for the restructuring of the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS.

Atiku in a post shared on his Facebook page, said the police unit which was created to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping, has metamorphosed into a unit that intimidates and harasses Nigerians. He called for an urgent review of SARS operations with a view to flush out the rogue elements in it