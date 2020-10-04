                      See the secure VIP presidential suite at the National military hospital where Trump will be receiving Covid-19 treatment (photos)

US president, Donald Trump, was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday night to be treated for Covid-19 after announcing on his social media handles that he had contracted the deadly disease.

The hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, is the United States’ biggest military medical center that cares “for the wounded, ill, and injured from global conflicts.” and has close to 7,000 staff workers take care of those who are hospitalized.

The hospital is located nine miles from the White House in Washington, DC and has 244 beds and 50 intensive care unit beds.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that Trump would be spending a “few days” in the hospital’s presidential suite.

The suite, known as Ward 71, is equipped to allow the president of the United States to keep up with his official duties even while in the hospital.

The suite which is around 3,000 square feet includes bedroom-type…