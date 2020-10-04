Woman roasts her 11-year-old son’s hands for taking food from the pot without her permission

A mum in Akwa Ibom state is accused of roasting her 11-year-old son’s hands by placing it directly on fire because he took food from the pot without permission.

An LIB reader, who sent in photos of the injured boy identified as Victory, stated that he lives with his father, Clement, a Keke NAPEP driver, and his biological mother, an orange seller, at number 33 Afaha Ikot Obio Nkan Street, Udo Udoma avenue in Ibesipko LGA in Akwa Ibom state.

On Friday October 2, Victory went into their kitchen to get something to eat after his parents allegedly left home without giving him anything to eat.

When his mother found out he went into her kitchen to get food by himself, she allegedly lit the stove and placed his hands on the fire and inflicted serious injuries on him.

Older injuries on the boy’s body also show this isn’t the first time he’s getting burnt with fire.

There’s a burn scar on his stomach alongside other scars on his body.

LIB contacted the…