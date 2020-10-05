Decomposed body of senior university staff found with stab wounds in Nasarawa, car, phones missing

The decomposed body of a senior administrative staff of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) in Nasarawa State, Mrs. Angelina Tyem, was discovered in her apartment in Lafia in the early hours of Sunday, October 4, four days after she reportedly disappeared.

Tyem was a former candicate for the Akwanga North constituency in the 2019 General elections under the platform of NNPP and the Women Leader of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FULafia Chapter.

It was gathered that the decayed body of Tyem, was discovered by neighbours in her apartment located at Sabon Pegi area of Lafia town.

A resident of the area who spoke with The Nation, said that the dead body of the deceased was badly mutilated, indicating she was stabbed multiple times.

“The neighbours told us they had not seen her for the past four days and assumed she travelled till her dead body was found in her room.” he said.

It was further gathered few weeks ago, the late…