Edo election: I won’t go to tribunal but pre-election cases will continue





The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has stated that he won’t be challenging his defeat.

Ize-Iyamu who said this after a thankgiving service at Soul Winners Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin, told newsmen that the election was not free and fair.

He further disclosed that the two pre-election court cases instituted against the PDP will continue.

“I am not keen on going to tribunal. “Contrary to orchestrated media reports, the election was neither free nor fair. There were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results. In particular, there were unlawful cancellation of results particularly from Urhonigbe South and North in Orhiomwon, while results were falsified from many polling units in Ofunama in Ovia South West, and in parts of Ovia North East, Owan West, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan North East, Esan West,…





Source: Linda Ikeji