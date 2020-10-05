Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

A former SARS supporter has been called out by Nigerian Twitter users after crying out for help following his arrest. 

 

@LekanPaul in his tweets disclosed that he was taken to Kubwa police station after being arrested while having a drink with a friend. 

 

He tweeted; 

 

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

 

Twitter users were however quick to remind him of his past tweets in which he supported SARS. Here are some tweets below; 

 

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the policeFormer SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the policeFormer SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the policeFormer SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

 

He has now been released following the intervention of some presidential aides. @LekanPaul tweeted after being released; 

 

Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the policeFormer SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police



Source: Linda Ikeji

