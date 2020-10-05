Former SARS supporter called out for crying out for help after being arrested by the police

A former SARS supporter has been called out by Nigerian Twitter users after crying out for help following his arrest.

@LekanPaul in his tweets disclosed that he was taken to Kubwa police station after being arrested while having a drink with a friend.

He tweeted;

Twitter users were however quick to remind him of his past tweets in which he supported SARS. Here are some tweets below;

He has now been released following the intervention of some presidential aides. @LekanPaul tweeted after being released;