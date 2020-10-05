I consider it a demotion if invited to become Nigeria’s president — Bishop Oyedepo





David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel has said that he considers it a demotion if invited to become Nigeria’s president.

Recouting how God asked him if he was interested in going top in 1984, Oyedepo stated that though it is a great honour for anyone to be President, it is however not where he belongs.

“Then whatever I tell you to do, do it. Don’t run around: whatever I tell you to do, do it. Don’t muse about: whatever I tell you to do. Don’t do what they do: do what I tell you to do. “1984! Do you know that’s what led me to say, I will consider it a demotion… and I’m saying it again, some are very upset about it, that’s their problem. “I will consider it a demotion if I were invited to be the President of this great country. It’s a great country, it’s a great honour for anyone to be President but that’s not where I belong. I belong to ‘above all nations. “Angry or happy, there are more than 100…





Source: Linda Ikeji