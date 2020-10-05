I have covered my estranged wife’s madness for over 7 years to protect my children

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has opened on some incidents that allegedly occurred before his marriage to his estranged wife, Precious went sour.
The PDP Chieftain who insisted that he won’t turn the affairs of his personal life into a public circus, alleged that he has endured the “madness” of his estranged wife for 7 years to protect their children.
FFK added that he broke silence yesterday October 3, because his hands were forced. He added that those involved in the alleged smear campaign about his marriage are begging for further response which he won’t give in to.
He tweeted;
I have chosen to take the high horse and I refuse to allow my estranged wife to turn the affairs of my personal life into a public circus. If she has any issues let her use the right medium as a responsible adult and mother and stop secretly feeding the media with damaging scandals geared towards the destruction of our children’s future.
I have kept quite in order to…
