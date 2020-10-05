Kano Police parade 26-year-old mother who hacked her two children to death with cutlass because her husband married second wife

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old woman, Hauwa Habibu, over alleged killing of her two children at Diso Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. Read previous report Here

Spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development in a statement while parading the suspect in Kano on Sunday, October 4, said the police received information that the suspect allegedly hacked her two children to death with a cutlass.

“On the 03/10/2020 at about 1130hrs, information received revealed that one Hauwa’u Habibu ‘f’ 26 years old of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State attacked and killed her two biological children by name Irfan Ibrahim ‘m’ 6 years old and Zuhura Ibrahim ‘f’ 3 years old and wounded one Aisha Sadiq ‘f’ 10 years old, her nephew of the same address, and fled to unknown destination,” the statement reads.

“Team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist…