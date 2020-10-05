Man arrested for sodomizing three underage boys in Anambra

The Anambra state police command has confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man who allegedly sodomized three underage boys in the state.

The suspect identified as Michael Nwoha was arrested at 8:30pm on October 2, following a tip-off.

It was gathered that he has made voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons. The statement released by Anambra police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed read;