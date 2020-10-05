Man arrested for sodomizing three underage boys in Anambra

The Anambra state police command has confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man who allegedly sodomized three underage boys in the state.
The suspect identified as Michael Nwoha was arrested at 8:30pm on October 2, following a tip-off.
It was gathered that he has made voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons. The statement released by Anambra police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed read;
On the 2/10/2020 at about 8:30pm,following a tip off,Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division arrested one Michael Nwoha ‘m’ aged 46years native of Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of Abia State but resides at NO.10 Uke Street 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.
2. Suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with three Small boys of between 6,14 and 17years on different occasions.
3. Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.
4. Meanwhile,scene of crime was visited…
Source: Linda Ikeji