                                          Marcus Rashford issues heartfelt apology to Manchester United fans after Tottenham defeat

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has apologized to the club’s fanbase in the wake of the 6-1 trashing the club received against Tottenham.

On Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier scored in a rout that represented United’s joint-worst defeat in a home Premier League game.

“It’s a horrible feeling, the worst day I’ve had as a Manchester United manager and player,” the Solksjaer told BBC Radio 5 Live post-match.

“We can’t accept performances like this. I hold my hands up, I’m in charge and I’m responsible for this.”

Manchester born forward Rashford has now taken to social media to release an emotional apaology.

“First and foremost I’m a United fan,” Rashford wrote on Twitter.

“This is my club. I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it’s just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today,…