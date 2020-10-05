Former Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reacted to the Inspector General of Police’s ban on routine patrol by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Recall that the ban was issued after a public outcry on social media by Nigerians over the killings and extra judicial activities of SARS operatives.

Peter Obi in his tweets commended police authorities over the ban, but added that Nigerians need assurances that this is not the same steps they’ve taken annually that has achieved nothing.

The former Governor of Anambra state further stated that the least that is expected is a comprehensive overhaul of the activities of SARS and policing in Nigeria to better serve the citizens.

He tweeted;