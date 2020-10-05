‘Send SARS to Borno to terrorize Boko Haram terrorists’ – Reno Omokri

Former aide to former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan and author, Reno Omokri, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to send operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS of the Nigeria Police Force to Borno state to help in combating terrorism rather than “harming innocent Nigerians.”

According to Omokri, Buhari should stop ‘rehabilitating Boko Haram terrorists’ but instead rehabilitate Nigerians by sending SARS to Borno State to face the deadly terrorists who have been terrorising Northern Nigerians for over a decade.

According to Omokri, since “SARS operatives already know how to terrorise,” they would be able to fight Boko Haram terrorists.

He tweeted on Sunday afternoon October 4;

“General @MBuhari, stop rehabilitating Boko Haram. Rehabilitate Nigerians by disbanding SARS immediately and sending them to Borno let them TERRORISE the TERRORISTS. Since they already know how to terrorise, they are tailor made for the job of fighting…