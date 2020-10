BBNaija’sTolanibaj went live on Instagram yesterday October 4, and threw a shade centered on “ambition”.

The housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, was heard saying in the live video that she is “chasing money and not men”. A friend also backed her up in the live video.

This is coming amid the faceoff between her and Vee after she seemingly expressed interest in the latter’s love interest, Neo.