Bandits kill Customs officer in Katsina

Suspected bandits have killed an officer attached to the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Garba Nasiru, who was an Assistant Superitendent of Customs, was killed at a checkpoint in Dan Arau village along the Katsina/Jibiya Highway on Friday, October 2.

It was gathered that security operatives retrieved his corpse from the bandits after a gun battle. The late officer had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah confirmed the incident but did not give details.

“Yes, the incident was true; bandits killed a customs officer at the Dan Arau village checkpoint but approach the customs for details.” he said.

