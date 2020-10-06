Cross-dresser found guilty of stabbing his mother to death and cutting off her head

A cross-dresser has been found guilty of stabbing his mother to death and cutting off her head at their family home in Woking, Surrey, England.

Songwriter Philip Tarver, 47, took cocaine and drank beer and vodka before he attacked 86-year-old Angela Tarver with an ornamental sword, the Old Bailey heard.

His 83-year-old father Colin had run to the bottom of the driveway to alert police to the crime after finding his wife of 59 years lying on the kitchen floor on December 19, 2019.

Before police arrived at the family home in Woking, Surrey, Tarver cut off his mother’s head and placed it in the freezer and put her severed ring finger inside a kettle, jurors heard.

When officers arrived, Tarver answered the front door wearing a woman’s floral negligee and waving a Union flag. He held a knife and told officers: “I surrender, I surrender.”

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for more than 12 hours to find him guilty of murdering his mother and threatening to kill…