Glo launches new tariff with mega benefits to customers

Globacom is adding value to the lives of its customers with the introduction of a new prepaid tariff, called Berekete, which rewards customers with amazing voice and data benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines with a minimum of N100.

The tariff plan was formally unveiled to journalists and other stakeholders at the corporate headquarters of the foremost telecommunications company in Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday.

The ceremony was graced by two of Globacom’s newly signed on brand ambassadors, drawn from the music and sporting scenes.

The Berekete plan accommodates customers’ browsing and talking needs from the same recharge and is open to new and existing prepaid customers.

Shedding more light on the benefits of the tariff plan in a statement, Globacom said every new customer receives a welcome bonus of N600 upon successful activation of his/her lines, which entails registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100 and making a first call.

