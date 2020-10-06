itel picks new brand slogan, ‘Enjoy Better Life’, unveils S16 Series

Adds itel TV, smart accessories to product line





itel Mobile, the foremost customer-centric brand has today presented her new brand direction and slogan, Enjoy Better Life at a grand virtual launch event in Lagos.

The event also heralded the introduction of the S16 series, the brand’s latest selfie series and a batch of new products – itel TVs and smart accessories.

Enjoy Better Life is a product of painstaking consumer research conducted in 2019 across African markets, including Nigeria, where itel Mobile has established presence for about 13 years. The research provided fresh insights on serving consumers better in markets across Africa.

From the insights, demands for electronic products – TV, TWS earbuds and smart band ranked as the most important concern. The brand subsequently made use of the insights to design electronic products with user-friendly features and specifications.

Commenting on the new brand direction and products, Marketing Manager (West…