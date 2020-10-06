Man cries out for help while trapped in sealed manhole in Lagos (video)





A video making rounds online showed moment a man cried out for help while trapped in a sealed manhole in Bode Thomas area of Surulere, Lagos. It is however unclear how he got into the sealed manhole at the time of filing this report.







Source: Linda Ikeji