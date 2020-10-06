Manchester United confirm £15.4m signing of left-back Alex Telles from Porto 

Manchester United have completed the Deadline Day signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles in a £15.4million deal.

The 27-year-old Brazil international had a medical at Carrington on Sunday night and penned a four-year deal until June 2024 with the option of a further year.

Telles has now become United’s second signing of the summer following Donny van de Beek’s £40m arrival from Ajax with former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani expected to follow on deadline day by signing on a free transfer.

Telles told the club’s official website: ‘To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.

‘You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

‘I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous…