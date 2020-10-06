Rihanna apologizes to the ‘Muslim community’ for using song featuring sacred Islamic texts in her very racy Savage x Fenty lingerie show

Rihanna has apologized to the Muslim community for using a song featuring sacred Islamic texts as a soundtrack to her racy Savage x Fenty lingerie show.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Rihanna’s second annual show for her lingerie brand debuted on Amazon Prime Video sparked outrage amongst fans after models were seen dancing to “Doom,” a 2017 song by London-based producer Coucou Chloe featuring a snippet from the Hadith on judgement day.

Rihanna ? Wtf is this ? Anyways report doom by coucou Chloe pic.twitter.com/rHceKyf7II — ¹? F ???? is Oumnia’s ²? soulmate | Track 9 on ZM3 (@KmmForYou) October 5, 2020

The 32-year-old pop star has now apologized to those offended by the soundtrack in a heartfelt post she shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Rihanna said she was ‘incredibly disheartened’ knowing she had hurt ‘many of our Muslim brothers and sisters’, and called use of the song ‘completely irresponsible.’

‘I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing…