Three men arrested and arraigned for exhuming 10 corpses and beheading them for ritual

Three men identified as Kola Fatoye, 40, Abimbola Fatoye, 35, and Ahmed Ojo, 56 have been arrested and arraigned for exhuming 10 corpses and beheading them for ritual.

Police prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo said the defendants committed the offence between March and September 2020 in Orun-Ekiti, Ekiti state. The severed corpses were those of Philip Akintayo, Moreani Ajayi and eight others.

The plea of the defendants who were accused of contravening sections 242(1) b, 210 (e) and 213(b) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 was not taken as the prosecutor urged the court to remand them in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma thereafter ordered that the defendants be remanded at the correctional centre pending issuance of legal advice. She further adjourned the case till November 6 for mention.