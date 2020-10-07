Conjoined twins discharged from hospital after successful separation

A pair of formerly conjoined twins were discharged from HCMC Children’s Hospital in Vietnam on Wednesday morning, 7 October, 85 days after their separation.

16 months old Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi were decked in matching pink alongside their parents during the farewell ceremony held in the hospital.

Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi’s recovery was “near perfect,” said Truong Quang Dinh, hospital director. Their digestive and urinal functions are normal and stable, with the girls developing just like any other child their age, both physically and mentally.

However, they would require further surgery until age 18 for their bodies to fully develop, he said.

Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the HCMC Department of Health, said their separation surgery had gone down in history and exceeded doctors’ wildest imagination.

“We tried our best to fix what creation has yet to finish. The new journey has just begun, with many challenges ahead. I hope the girls would grow up…