FG announces plans to completely close a section of Third mainland bridge from Friday October 9

The Federal Government says a section of Third Mainland Bridge will be completely closed for a period of two days for repair works.

According to a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Joshua Popoola, the total closure of the section of the bridge will take place from midnight of Friday, October 9 to midnight of Sunday, October 11 to allow the contractor to complete the first stage of casting works.

The statement explained that the contractor currently carrying out repair works on the bridge is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle to complete work.