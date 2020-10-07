Four suspected ritualist apprehended with human skull in Niger state

The police in Niger state has arrested four suspected ritualists with a human skull at Sabon Pegi village in the state on October 3.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Abidoun Wasiu, gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar aged 50yrs, Babuga Mamman aged 42yrs, Abdullahi Dogo aged 30yrs and Abubakar Abdullahi 31yrs, all ‘m’ of Sabon Pegi Mashegu LGA.

According to Wasiu, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed and severed the human head from Kanti village graveyard via Ibbi Mashegu LGA on October 3 at about 8pm.

The spokesperson added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were contracted to get the human head for a sum of two million naira (#2,000,000.00k) by one Nasiru of Koko Kebbi State and one Muhammadu ‘m’ of Sabon Pegi currently at large.

He said the case is under investigation and efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing while the arrested suspects will be charged to court as…