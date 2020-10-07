It’s worse than flu – Rapper Cassper Nyovest confirms he tested positive for Coronavirus

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with American radio host Ebro, the rapper said he contracted the virus while training and preparing for a boxing fight. He revealed that he contracted the virus even though they were social distancing and following all the safety rules they were told to observe.

Cassper disclosed that he only felt some slight headache, but thought it was normal until someone who tested positive, called to alert him.

He said;