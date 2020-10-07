Nigeria has millions of extremely poor people- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, October 6, said that Nigeria has millions of extremely poor people.
The Vice President stated this when he spoke at the closing of the two-day executive-legislative leadership retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He said elected leaders would be irresponsible if they don’t collaborate and find solutions to what he termed the nation’s life-threatening problems.
He said
“Let me say that every generation of leadership must understand context. Law itself must be interpreted and implemented in context.
“What is the reality of the context that we operate in today? We all know, our nation has millions of extremely poor people, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened employment and poverty.
“We have huge deficits in infrastructure, many children are out of school. If that is our context, we will be callous and irresponsible if we don’t come together, work together to sort out these grave…
Source: Linda Ikeji