Nigerian man and his Indian girlfriend arrested for duping people by posing as British citizens

The Cyber cell police in Bhopal, India have arrested a Nigerian man and his Indian girl friend for duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts.

The accused identified as Augustine Udekwe and Lalhmunsiyami were arrested from Delhi, police said on Tuesday, October 6, adding that both accused lived together as lovers and pretended to be British citizens in order to defraud their victims.

Udekwe has been living in India since 2015. His visa has expired. The police have written a letter to the embassy post his arrest in the case.

Giving details on their modus operandi, police said they would befriend women and men on social networking sites after thorough research. They would then take their contact numbers and would start chatting on WhatsApp.

After befriending and taking them into confidence, the accused would call them and say that they have sent a gift to them from the US and UK. Later, the victim would receive a call that their gift has arrived…