Prison officer reportedly commits suicide after allegedly being denied a merited promotion three times

A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.

Bassa, 28, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, drank a poisonous substance on October 2, 2020, shortly after arriving at work at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Peoples Gazette reports.

The deceased, a microbiology graduate, reportedly wrote promotional examinations three times, passed three times and suffered denial from correctional authorities three times.

He took the drastic decision to end his life as new set of officers were reportedly promoted last week and he was left out again.

Mr. Bassa was scheduled to get married to his long-time sweetheart on November 19, 2020, before he took his life.

“He has watched as his contemporaries were being selectively promoted, including some who did not even pass promotional…