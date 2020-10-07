Rock legend, Eddi Van Halen dies at 65 after battle with cancer

Eddie Van Halen, the legendary Dutch-American guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.

His death was announced by his son, Wolf Van Halen, on Tuesday October 5 via Twitter.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang Van Halen said in the tweet.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Wolfgang, who became Van Halen’s bassist, added: “I love you so much, Pop.”

Van Halen, born in 1955 in Amsterdam and raised in California, formed the rock band along with brother Alex, bassist Michael Anthony and singer David Lee Roth in…