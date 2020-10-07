Schools to reopen in Borno on October 25

The Borno state government on Wednesday October 7, announced that basic and senior secondary schools will reopen in the state on October 25, months after being closed down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement signed by Director of Schools Management Usman Kachallah, it was gathered that classes would recommence for Third Term on October 25 and close on December 18 (eight weeks).

Students will only get two weeks of break (December 19 and January 2, 2021) as schools will reopen for first term (new session) on January 3, 2021 and close on March 26 (11 weeks) The holidays would last between March 27 and April 11 (two weeks).

Second term would last for 11 weeks starting from April 12.