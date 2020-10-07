Traditional ruler, five others killed as suspected Fulani militia attack Plateau State community

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia have killed a traditional ruler-elect and five others in fresh attack in the Wereng community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen disguised as vigilante, stormed the village by storm around 10 pm on Monday night, October 5 and positioned themselves at various points while some of them advanced into the community.

According to a source, the gunmen released several gunshots into the air to scare the inhabitants from coming out of their respective houses, adding that in the process a Prince Chungyang Mwandkwom Tenwong waiting to be coronated as the next Gwom Wereng, the traditional ruler of the community was killed in his house.

A villager who gave her name as Grace Choji said, “At first, we thought that the gunmen were vigilante members because of the way they dressed and passed. But suddenly, they started shooting at everyone in sight, and that when we knew that the village is under…