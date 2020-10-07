Troops rescue five foreign expatriates, stolen crude oil recovered

Five foreign expatriates that were kidnapped in Yellow Island, Rivers State have been rescued by troops of Operation Delta Safe.

In a statement released by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche on Tuesday October 6, it was gathered that the foreigners comprised of three Russians, one Ukrainian and one Equatorial Guinean. They were abducted on May 9 by suspected pirates.

A joint team of the Forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, and troops of 146 Battalion swiftly rescued the kidnapped victims following a credible intelligence.

An estimated 350,000 litres of suspected stolen illegally refined AGO and about 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil were also recovered.

The statement read;