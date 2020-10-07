Two Nigerian men, one woman arrested in Cambodia for alleged online scam

Two Nigerian nationals and a local woman have been arrested in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for alleged involvement in online scamming.

General Lieutenant Neth Savoeun, the director of National Police, who confirmed this on Monday, October 5, said the arrest was carried out by officials from the Anti-cybercrime department led by lieutenant Chea Pove, and coordinated by the Phnom Penh court prosecutor, on October 1.

The suspects were identified as Makcava Femi Wisdom, 28, Spark Onwa, 33, and a 33-year-old Cambodian woman, Thon Sarem.

The suspects were brought to the Department of Technology Crimes for processing and later sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action following a complaint.