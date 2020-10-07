Youths stage #EndSARS protest in Lagos (photos)

Some youths in Lagos are currently staging a peaceful protest demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesting youths gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different placards with various inscriptions lamenting police brutality and unlawful killings.

The youths in a signed petition said despite several reforms announced by the Inspector General of Police, “cases of abuse of citizens by operatives of the Special Anit-Robbery Squad have increased without any steps taken by the high command of the Nigeria Police Force to address the fundamental problem of impunity of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.”

They, therefore, demand the total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

They plan to take the protest to Police Headquarters in Ikeja and to the Lagos State House of Assembly and continue for the next three days.

