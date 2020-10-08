Disciplinary action commences against policeman, Obioma O. Obi who was seen in a viral video assaulting #EndSARS protesters

A discplinary action has been commenced against policeman, Obioma O. Obi who was seen in a viral video assaulting #EndSARS protesters.

This was confirmed by Imo police commissioner, Isaac O. Akinmoyede in a statement released by the state’s police spokesperson, Ikeokwu Godson Orlando.

Akinmoyede who condemned the unprofessional conduct by a police officer attempting to assault some protesting citizens against alleged human rights violations by personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), said the conduct displayed by the officer is not a true reflection of the ethics, standards, values and training of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police commissioner noted that it is within the rights of the citizens to express their concerns through protest and other legitimate means.

The statement read;