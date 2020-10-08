NFF debunks report of four Super Eagles players testing positive for Coronavirus ahead of friendly against Algeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked report of some Super Eagles players testing positive for COVID-19 in Austria, ahead of their international friendly match against Algeria on Friday October 9.

Making a clarification on the report, the NFF said the writer misinterpreted what Coach Gernot Rohr said. It was gathered that Rohr said that four Super Eagles players had tested positive for the virus since the pandemic, but have since recovered.

The football body further disclosed that they are awaiting the result of the COVID-19 test carried out on Super Eagles players ahead of tomorrow’s game.

The statement read;