Okonjo-Iweala and one other candidate emerge finalists for WTO Director-General job

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has emerged as one of the finalists for the World Trade Organization Director-General job.

Bloomberg reported that the two final candidates who advanced to the final round in the race to lead the Geneva-based trade body are Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

The initial pool of eight candidates to replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as WTO director-general in August a year ahead of schedule, was narrowed down to five last month.

The three eliminated during the second round of so-called “confessionals” in which all member states confidentially voice their preferences were Liam Fox of Britain, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri of Saudi Arabia, and Amina Mohamed of Kenya.

Jesus Saede Kuri of Mexico, Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova and Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt were eliminated in the first round.

WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker is expected to formally announce the…