Rapper, Tory Lanez charged with felony assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez has finally been charged in connection with the shooting involving fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced in a statement on Thursday, October 8, that the Canadian rapper has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury during the alleged incident.

According to LA County District Attorney’s office, Tory’s arraignment is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, and if convicted in the case, the rapper will face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

This comes two weeks after he denied shooting Megan in his newly released album, “Daystar.”

Lanez opened his album with the diss song “Money Over Fallouts,” where he addressed the shooting allegations and claimed…