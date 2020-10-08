Taxi driver narrates how SARS officer allegedly asked him to mobilize them with N20k after he escaped from ritualists





A Nigerian taxi driver has narrated how a Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officer allegedly asked to mobilize his colleagues with N20k after escaping from ritualists who abducted him.

According to @donkashking, he was abducted at about 9:45pm on Wednesday September 23, 2020 shortly after picking up 3 riders from Eleganza before Lekki 2nd toll gate.

The taxi driver revealed that even though two out of the three ritualists were apprehended after some “area boys” intervened, the IPO insisted on getting N20K to mobilize SARS officers who will arrest the gang-member who escaped.

He claimed that IPO is threatening to delay his case and also not release his car which is his source of livelihood.

Source: Linda Ikeji