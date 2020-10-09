Catholic priest arrested while having threesome with porn stars on church altar

A Catholic priest identified as Rev. Travis Clark has been arrested for desecrating the altar of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River, Louisiana.

The priest was arrested for allegedly filming himself having sex with two dominatrices on the altar at his Catholic church. The dominatrices were identified as adult film actress Mindy Dixon, 41, and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng.

They were nabbed after a passerby saw the lights on later than usual on September 30. The unidentified witness saw the half-naked priest having sex with the two women who were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots. The altar was also adorned with stage lighting, several sex toys, and a cellphone mounted on a tripod that was recording the act.

The witness took video footage of the unholy trinity and then called police. Cops arrested Rev. Clark along with his two altar servers Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, and booked them on obscenity charges.

New site,…