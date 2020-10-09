Court orders interim forfeiture of funds linked to Lagos speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a court order which granted the temporary forfeiture of funds linked to speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

The anti-graft agency had in a motion dated August 12, 2020 and marked FHC/L/CS/1069/2020, sought for the interim forfeiture of funds found in three bank accounts linked to the Lagos speaker.

The three bank accounts in Standard Chartered Bank are said to be a domiciliary, current and savings accounts.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren has also confirmed that Obasa was at the agency’s office for questioning. He said the speaker was being grilled over corruption allegations against him.