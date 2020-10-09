Former drug addict shares incredible before and after photos after she changed her lifestyle

A former drug addict has shared dramatic photos of her incredible transformation after she quit drugs and alcohol.

Ainsley Loudoun from Kilmarnock, Scotland, said her life spiralled out of control with daily drug and alcohol binges.

She says she was on the brink of prison or suicide. She spent life from a very young age “seriously depressed” and was just 14 when she tried to take her own life. This was the first of a number of suicide attempts.

Before

But two years ago the 28-year-old made the decision to turn her life around with help from regular Cocaine Anonymous meetings and a 12-step programme.

Ainsley told the Kilmarnock Standard : “I lived in utter darkness from a very young age and I found drink at a very young age too.

“I thought it was normal the way that kids drink, and for a while it was normal.

“The drinking continued and developed into cocaine use too. My life just completely spiralled.”

Ainsley said that it came to a point where she felt…