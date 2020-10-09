‘I felt Messi’s pain’ – Luis Suarez opens up on bitter exit from Barcelona

Uruguay and Atletico Madrid star, Luis Suarez has opened up for the first time about his acrimonious exit from Barcelona this summer.

Suarez was forced to find a new club over the summer after new coach Ronald Norman revealed he wasn’t part of his plans and Suarez believes he deserved better treatment from his former side.

Suarez’s close friend and former colleague Lionel Messi took a swipe at Barcelona over how they shoved off Suarez out of Camp Nou, and now Suarez has commented on Messi’s statement.

“You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level,” Messi posted on Instagram at the time.

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.”

Suarez speaking about his Barcelona departure., said.

“I was not surprised about Messi because I know him too…