IGP reacts as EndSARS protesters kill police officer in Delta and cart away his rifle (videos)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the unprovoked and violent attack on Policemen and damage to Police operational vehicles and other assets by #ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Youths in Ughelli came out in their numbers to stage a protest demanding the disbandment of SARS.

A statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, says the protesters attacked and brutally murdered one Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State and inflicted gunshot wounds on another officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone.

”The protesters also carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.” Mba’s statement read



The IGP who described the incident as cruel and unwarranted warned that the Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any…