Police sacks Assistant Commissioner and 9 senior officers

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of 10 senior police officers from the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission also approved the demotion of 9 others over various alleged misconduct. The punishment of severe reprimand for eight officers and letter of warning for three other officers were also approved by the commission.

Among those dismissed are ACP Magaji Ado Doko; SP Ogedengbe Abraham, SP Mallam Gajere Taluwai, DSP Okunkonin Daniel, DSP Abisoro Obo Irene, DSP Theresa Nuhu who is already retired, ASP Sanusi Rasaki, ASP Uwadala Ehis Oba, ASP Ferdinand Idoko and ASP Igolor Godsent Ogheneruona.

While SP Talba Mohammed was sent on compulsory retirement, the rank of Muhammad Sani Muhammad was reduced from CSP to SP.

SP John Oluwarotimi was reduced to the rank of DSP while DSPs Mustapha Ibrahim Abubakar, Godwin Agbo and Hassan Hamidu were further reduced to ASP.

ASP Edeke Michael, Iyanda Olufemi, Asabe Luka and Anode Christopher were…